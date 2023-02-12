Arsenal outrage as VAR Lee Mason FORGOT to draw offside lines for Ivan Toney goal in major error that could affect Premier League title race

VAR official Lee Mason didn't check a second offside in the lead-up to Brentford's equaliser after looking at Ethan Pinnock's role for minutes.

Toney levelled after number of opportunities

Offered message of support to Sergi Canos in celebrations

Replays show a second offside officials didn't see

WHAT HAPPENED? Ivan Toney finally took one of Brentfords' spade of chances at the Emirates yesterday, leveling proceedings in the 74th minute, nodding home Christian Norgaard's cross from close range to throw another spanner in the works of Arsenal's title challenge. The officials spent a couple of minutes determining whether Pinnock was offside from the initial free-kick taken by Mathias Jensen, but then failed to pick up on a second potential offside against Norgaard because they forgot to draw the lines that would have shown it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal went ahead eight minutes before with substitute Leandro Trossard stabbing home Bukayo Saka's cross but the Brentford equaliser, which Mikel Arteta argued should not have stood, ensured it's two consecutive weeks in which the Gunners haven't collected maximum points after losing at Goodison Park last weekend. More dropped points yesterday opens the door for Manchester City to close the gap between the two to three should they beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? While Arteta and his side will feel aggrieved at drawing on Saturday, they will have to shake that off quickly and prepare for the visit of Manchester City on Wednesday.