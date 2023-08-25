Arsenal hospitality tickets: packages, memberships and more

How to spend your day at the Emirates in style

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

There aren’t many more luxurious ways to take in a soccer match than with a club hospitality package, and at Arsenal, there’s no shortage of options to sink into. The Gunners might have a formidable reputation on the field, but with Emirates Stadium among the best grounds in the Premier League, they hold a great record off it too.

Buy Arsenal Hospitality tickets at Travelzoo Find the best deals

With packages stretching from seasonal suites to matchday lounges and everything in between, there’s something for any discerning guest to enjoy around the game at North London in the lap of luxury. From corporate opportunities to special occasions, a hospitality trip to a Gunners game is one way to make it a memorable match.

But just what options are best for you? GOAL breaks down the choices you have when it comes to Arsenal hospitality tickets this season, including packages, availability, price and more, to ensure you get the experience that is just right for you at Emirates Stadium.

What is hospitality?

Hospitality is the name given to an upscale matchday experience that goes above and beyond a regular ticket for a game. These experiences can range from simply offering entrance to pre-match lounges and bars to soak up the atmosphere, to a selection of dining options, ranging from buffet to multiple-course meals, and all the way up to a private suite for a limited number of guests.

These options often differ dramatically from club to club; those with more modern stadium facilities and greater capacity are likely to offer a larger plethora of deals and packages for hospitality, while smaller teams or those with older stadiums that are in need of renovation may offer less, or instead deliver off-site experiences.

At Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, you can expect to find a vast variety of options when it comes to searching for your hospitality package of preference, with the club offering a broad spectrum to fans and clients.

What hospitality packages are available at Arsenal?

Package Available for Price Hero Experience Four-person From £8,940.00 Inner Circle Four or eight-person From £6,740.00 The Heritage Two-person From £1,930.00 The Avenell Two-person From £1,720.00 Foundry - Legends Per person From £530.00 Club Woolwich Two-person From £840.00 Executive Box No. 7 10, 12 or 15-person From £6,350.00 Executive Box No. 5 10, 12 or 15-person From £6,540.00 Executive Box No. 1 10, 12 or 15-person From £5,640.00

Hero Experience

The ultimate hospitality package for those who want to get up close and personal with modern history in the making, treat a four-person group to a meet-and-greet with a current Arsenal first team player, with a signed shirt and photo to match.

Getty Images

Enjoy a private pre-match pitch-side tour conducted by an Arsenal legend, before a three-course meal in a private booth in The Foundry restaurant, with Premium Club seats for the game, half-time and post-match refreshments, and all-inclusive drinks.

Inner Circle

Soak up the legacy of the Gunners with this intimate package, for either four or eight guests, as you enjoy a pre-match champagne reception on arrival in the Directors’ Box with a club legend, before setting the corner flag for the day’s game on the pitch.

After your group has been handed a signed shirt and photo with your host, enjoy a three-course meal in a private booth in The Foundry restaurant, with Premium Club seats for the game, half-time and post-match refreshments plus, all-inclusive drinks.

The Heritage

Be swept up with the glamour upon your arrival with a signature cocktail, before you are shown to your private table in The WM, Emirates Stadium’s exclusive restaurant, for an a la carte menu that stretches a mouthwatering five courses.

Once you’ve had your fill, take your seats on the Premium Club Level, located around the halfway line area, to take in the match, with half-time and post-match selections for refreshments and all-inclusive drinks throughout, plus a matchday programme.

The Avenell

Enjoy a grazing menu with an emphasis on seasonal flare, all locally sourced from the surrounding area near Emirates Stadium, before taking your spot in luxury padded seats located directly outside the lounge, located on Box Level.

Half-time and post-match refreshments will follow, along with all-inclusive drinks and surprise appearances from Arsenal legends - and if the weather turns, you can soak it all in behind from inside, with panoramic views of the pitch to behold.

Foundry - Legends

Take a private table in the Foundry restaurant, where you’ll be served a three-course meal ahead of kick-off, along with all-inclusive drinks throughout your matchday at Emirates Stadium.

Once you have eaten, take your spot in premium match seats located on Club Level, while half-time and post-match refreshments might just come with surprise cameos from Arsenal legends. Plus, each guest gets an exclusive club gift to take home too.

Club Woolwich

Enjoy a champagne reception upon your arrival, before you are guided to your private table located in Emirates Stadium’s Woolwich restaurant, where you will enjoy a rich three-course pre-match meal experience, with all-inclusive drinks.

Once done, take your seat on Club Level either behind the goal or corner flag, and enjoy the game ahead, with half-time and post-match refreshments served up as complimentary, and an official matchday programme for each guest.

Executive Boxes No. 7, No. 5 and No. 1

Available in 10, 12, or 15-seater configurations, enjoy the privacy of your own box with which to take in all the action at Emirates Stadium. Each box comes complete with a pre-match three-course meal from one of three menus, plus all-inclusive drinks.

From the shielded security of your seat directly outside, soak in all the action, while additional perks ranging from a champagne reception to a replica home shirt for each guest can be found depending on which box you book.

How much are Arsenal hospitality tickets?

Arsenal hospitality prices range from three figures through four, and depend not only on the package chosen but the number of guests, and the fixture in question. Larger games with higher demand against rivals are likely to see bigger prices.

You can find the starting price for respective Arsenal hospitality packages above, while further information can be found through the club’s official ticket portal.

Getty Images

How can I book Arsenal hospitality?

Arsenal hospitality tickets can be booked through the club’s official ticket portal, with the Gunners handling their own hospitality business. While some clubs outsource their packages to additional retailers, that is not the case here.

Additionally, you can find premium Arsenal tickets and hospitality at Travelzoo. The site has a selection of great deals for Premier League games, tickets are released close to games, so if you don't see what you want straightaway, keep checking back as availability is topped off regularly.

Buy Arsenal Hospitality tickets at Travelzoo Find the best deals

FAQs

How much is an Arsenal hospitality box?

Arsenal hospitality boxes, available as Executive Box No. 7, No. 5 or No. 1, start from a variety of prices, with the latter offering the cheapest option at £5,640.00.

Further information about individual costs dependent on the match of your choice can be found through the club’s official ticket portal.

Can you get Arsenal hospitality season tickets?

Arsenal hospitality season tickets are available through the club’s Platinum Membership, which offers campaign-long perks and privileges to holders.

Currently however, membership is sold out for the 2023-24 campaign. To register your interest for future seasons, get in touch directly with the club.

What is the dress code for hospitality?

Arsenal hospitality dress codes can vary depending on the package. Several options will request formal attire, while others will give fans the choice of smart casual wear.

It's best to check when booking your package to know exactly what the dress code will be for your individual hospitality experience.

Final Words

With plenty of options to choose from, and at a variety of price levels too, fans don’t need to worry about being shortchanged if they opt for an Arsenal hospitality experience.

Offering a broad range of packages, and with several in the more affordable three-figure range, the Gunners have curated a selection that can suit everybody.

Get on down to Emirates Stadium and have an unforgettable day!

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 53932 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 45% Manchester City

17% Arsenal

15% Manchester United

10% Liverpool

6% Chelsea

6% Other 53932 Votes