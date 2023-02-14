Arsenal fan KSI gets thousands of Australians to brutally mock Tottenham with sweary megaphone chant

While in Australia with business partner Logan Paul, notorious Arsenal fan KSI encouraged a crowd to sing a famous chant mocking rivals Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The YouTube sensation turned boxer, rapper and energy drink entrepreneur was live on Australia's Today show when he grabbed a microphone and encouraged onlookers to chant the famous lines:

"What do we think of Tottenham?" "Sh*t!"

"What do we think of sh*t?" "Tottenham!"

"Thank you!" "That's alright!"

"We hate Tottenham, we hate Tottenham..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, was visibly shocked at the response, exclaiming: "Even in Australia... I love it!"

Despite the fierce rivalry between the pair, each side has experienced differing fortunes this campaign. Tottenham's Champions League qualification hopes were dented by a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Leicester on Saturday, while Arsenal remain at the Premier League summit despite VAR controversy causing them to drop points against Brentford.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs will need an immediate reaction when they take on AC Milan at San Siro later on Tuesday, while Arsenal face a mouth-watering top of the table clash with Manchester City a day later.