Arsenal enquired about N’Golo Kante in SHOCK transfer swoop - but Chelsea man knows his future plans

WHAT HAPPENED? The future of Kante at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain as his contract with the Blues is set to expire in June this year. Although the French international has held talks with Chelsea over a potential renewal, he is yet to sign on the dotted line which has encouraged rival clubs like Arsenal to enquire about his availability. However, Kante remains clear in his head about his future and will continue to play his trade in the British capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: "N’Golo wants to continue his career in London, where he has his habits. He liked working with Antonio Conte, but he was fired by Tottenham, Arsenal also enquired. I think he’ll extend his contract at Chelsea before perhaps leaving for the Gulf in two or three years," an unnamed member of Kante’s entourage told Le Parisien.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kante's contract situation had also drawn interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona over a potential summer move, but those talks have fizzled out. After a troubled start to the 2022-23 campaign with injuries, which has seen him spend most of the time on the sidelines, he is again up and running when the season is approaching its business end. Interim manager, Frank Lampard, is a huge admirer of Kante and hailed him as "a special player" ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT? Kante will be in action next against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday before he turns his attention to facing Real Madrid in the second-leg match of the Champions League quarter-final at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.