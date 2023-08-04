Arsenal confident of signing David Raya as goalkeeper pushes Brentford to let him leave

Arsenal are reportedly confident that they can complete the signing of Brentford keeper David Raya as the Spaniard pushes for an exit.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have already made their first bid for the Spanish goalkeeper worth £20m ($25.44m) plus £3m ($3.82m) in add-ons. However, this bid falls short of Brentford's valuation of the goalkeeper who has been at the club since 2019. The Bees are reportedly valuing the keeper at almost double what Arsenal have offered. However, as per Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are very confident of signing their target despite the gap in the two clubs' estimation of the value of the keeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Raya also being reported to be pushing for an exit from Brentford it is very likely that they will be open to reaching a middle ground with Arsenal to make sure there are no hitches in the deal for the Spaniard. The question remains, however, how low will Brentford be willing to go compared to their initial valuation for Raya?

AND WHAT'S MORE: It currently seems unlikely that Mikel Arteta can acquire his new signing before the start of the Premier League and Aaron Ramsdale will continue as the No. 1 for the club. However, it will be interesting to see who the Spanish coach will prefer as his starting goalkeeper in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? The clubs will definitely have at least one more meeting together to discuss the potential sale of Raya and the economic potential of the sale.