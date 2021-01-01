Arsenal complete £540k Rekik signing

The former Manchester City and PSV youth player has opted to continue his career at the Gunners after completing a move from Hertha Berlin

Arsenal have completed the signing of Omar Rekik from .

The 19-year-old will join the Gunners' Under 23s side after penning a professional contract with the club.

Bild reports Arsenal have agreed to pay Hertha around £540,000 to land the centre-back, who had periods in the youth academies of , , and before joining the German side.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed on Thursday that the defender's arrival was all but complete, telling reporters at a press conference: "He’s a young talent that we’ve been following for a while that we believe has a really bright future."

The Under 21 international is yet to make his senior debut, having played regularly in the fourth-tier of German football with Hertha Berlin II this season, but he was an unused substitute in three matches last season.

"It feels great to be here after a long time of hard work. It feels great. I moved in three weeks ago and I’ve been in quarantine, so I can’t wait to get started," Rekik told Arsenal's website.

"The warmth of the people and the interest that they showed in me, and of course, when a club like Arsenal is interested, I don’t think anyone needs to think twice.

"I’m a winner. I always want to win, and that’s with everything, not only football, ever since I was a kid. My style of play? I’m a central defender and I like to play with the ball, I like to play out from the back, and I think this is also the structure of the club. It fits perfectly."

Rekik says Arsenal's playing style played a key role in his choosing to continue his career in north London.

"With Mikel Arteta, if you watch the games, he’s not a coach who thinks quickly to play a long ball. Of course, when needed, you have to do it, but I think the style of play fits," he added.

"As a young player, you need to play somewhere where they’re not afraid to give you a chance and you can see a lot of youth players have broken through here, and I want to be the next one."

Rekik, who is the north London side's first signing of the January transfer window, was linked with a move to the English capital in the summer transfer window, but a move did not materialise.

The Gunners recently loaned out defender William Saliba, who has linked up with Nice for the rest of the season.