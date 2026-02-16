How to get Arsenal vs Chelsea tickets: March fixture, Premier League tickets, prices & where to buy

With Arsenal and Chelsea both desperate for points, we can expect a titanic encounter when the London sides lock horns at the Emirates on March 1.

While the Gunners are chasing their first league title since 2004, the Blues must maintain their momentum if they are to remain in the race for a top-4 spot. The recent Carabao Cup clashes have added extra spice to the match-up too.

Whatever the outcome, the atmosphere will be electric and you could be immersed in it. GOAL has all the vital ticket information, including where to buy them and how much they will cost.

When’s the next Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League fixture?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sun, Mar 1 Arsenal vs Chelsea (4.30pm) Emirates Stadium Tickets

How to buy Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League tickets

Buying Arsenal tickets directly from the club is notoriously difficult, as they rarely ever go on sale to non-members.

Arsenal switched to a ballot system in 2022, so there is no traditional sales period in which tickets can sell out quickly. Members have to enter a ballot, which opens around 6-8 weeks before a match and remains open for around 4 days, if hoping to purchase Arsenal match tickets. These are almost always over-subscribed, so is a lottery with low odds. During the 2024/25 season, the average success rate for ordinary Red Members in the ballots was just 9%.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Arsenal tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League tickets?

If you are buying tickets directly from the club, the adult price for Arsenal match tickets ranges from £30, in lower-tier sections behind the goal to £145 in the upper tier of the longside stands on the halfway line.

For Category ‘A’ games, which the Chelsea game is, ticket prices only start from £78.

There are general discounts for prices for young adults (aged 19 to 24) and seniors (65+). These categories have a single tariff, with prices starting at £22 and rising to £105.

For fans up to the age of 18, tickets for Arsenal cost from £15 to £70.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from £200.

What hospitality packages are available for Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Arsenal hospitality packages are a great way for non-members to secure match seats. They tend to sell out slower than tickets on the primary and secondary markets, so it can be a good choice when other options are limited.

Here we take a look at all the various hospitality packages available for Arsenal matches at Emirates Stadium:

Private Boxes

Private boxes offer an exclusive, private space for 10–15 guests, with inclusive food and drinks, a personal host, and seats right outside the box. They are perfect for hosting clients or corporate events and some of the box packages even include personalised Arsenal shirts and meet and greets with players.

Executive Box N7: £12,950 (from 10-15 guests)

£12,950 (from 10-15 guests) Executive Box N7+: £29,595 (15 guests)

£29,595 (15 guests) Executive Box N5: £13,140 (12 guests)

Exclusive Lounges

Executive lounges are designed for individuals or small groups. A place in one of Arsenal’s hospitality lounges means you get premium seating near the halfway line or Box Level. Inclusive drinks and food are also included, as well as an official matchday programme and occasional visits from club legends. The lounges are ideal for those fans wanting the private box experience, but without having to bring a large party of guests.

The Avenell: £1,595 per person (available in multiples of 2 only)

£1,595 per person (available in multiples of 2 only) The Heritage: £1,795 (available in multiples of 2 only)

Informal Experiences

There are also more casual experiences available within Club Level, which are suitable for family members of all ages. With bar access and food/drink vouchers, these packages offer great value for those seeking a social and flexible matchday. They include premium seating and access to multiple kiosks where food and drinks can be purchased.

The Academy: £525 per person

£525 per person The Academy+: £745 per person

Experiential Packages

For a unique, immersive experience, you could choose an experiential package involving player interaction, behind-the-scenes access, and exclusive gifts. These packages are tailored for those who want to go all-out for memorable once-in-a-lifetime moments, incredible seats, and inclusive food and drinks.

Hero Experience: £2,695 per person (party of 4 only)

£2,695 per person (party of 4 only) Inner Circle: £1,895 per person (groups of 4 or 8 only)

Dining Packages

If your perfect matchday experience includes delicious, gourmet food, then there are also superb dining packages available.

Foundry Legends: £995 per person (available in multiples of 2 only)

£995 per person (available in multiples of 2 only) Woolwich Arsenal: £725 per person

£725 per person Club 1886: £695 per person

What to expect from Arsenal vs Chelsea

Trust the process, Arteta says. Arsenal fans who cram into the Emirates week in, week out, are hoping that Mikel’s mantra finally bears fruit this season.

The Gunners have promised so much, and despite being there or thereabouts during recent campaigns, they’ve frustratingly hit the bar, metaphorically speaking, in their search for silverware.

It may be over 20 years since Arsenal last reigned supreme as Premier League champions. Arsene Wenger’s famous ‘Invincibles’ side claimed the 2003/04 title in style, going the whole league campaign without losing a single game.

However, the Gunners have been knocking on the door recently, finishing 2nd in the table in each of the last three seasons.

Like Arsenal, Chelsea is still chasing silverware on multiple fronts this season. With Liam Rosenior now established in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, after taking over the reins last month, the Blues’ faithful will be hoping that they can push on and finish the campaign with a flourish.

The head-to-head stats don’t make for pretty reading for Chelsea fans, though. The Blues have only won one of their last 15 matches against Arsenal, and that victory came way back in August 2021.

A silver lining for the Blues is that aside from their 1-0 loss at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup, they’ve won five games on the spin on the road recently, scoring 18 times during those victories.

History of the Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium is located in Holloway, London. It’s been Arsenal’s home ground since 2006 and has a capacity of approximately 60,000, making it the 6th largest football stadium in England.

Emirates bought naming rights for the stadium, in a 15-year deal estimated at £100 million that also included shirt sponsorship. Both deals have now been extended through until at least 2028.

Aside from sporting uses, the Emirates has been used as a music venue. In 2008, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band became the first band to play a concert at the stadium.

Coldplay and The Killers also played sold-out concerts at the Emirates in subsequent years.