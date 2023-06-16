Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard reacts to PSG transfer talk & reports of contract extension

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has reacted to the speculation linking him with a summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Midfielder starring for Gunners

Has taken on the armband

Linked with Ligue 1 champions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norway international midfielder has rebuilt his reputation since joining the Gunners, initially on loan from Real Madrid, with the armband taken on at Emirates Stadium in 2022-23. Odegaard hit 15 goals for Arsenal last season, as they built a Premier League title challenge, and the classy 24-year-old is now said to be attracting admiring glances from Ligue 1 champions PSG.

WHAT THEY SAID: Odegaard has told TV2 of the rumours suggesting that he could be lured away from north London: “I have a few years left on the contract, I’m fine and I hope to be at the club for a long time to come.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been talk of Arsenal moving to protect their prized asset by tying him to fresh terms, with Odegaard adding on the contract extension reports: “I have not spoken to them, that is not my task. To be honest, I don’t know how the situation is right now. Well, it’s not me who controls it. Now I’m focusing on the national team, so I may take it after the summer if they want to do something.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Odegaard is tied to a deal at Arsenal through to 2025, with the option for a further 12 months beyond that date, but the Gunners are eager to put another long-term agreement in place after seeing their skipper register seven assists alongside his personal-best goal return in 2022-23.