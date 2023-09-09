- Russo joined Arsenal on a free transfer
- Left Manchester United at end of last season
- Is now off the mark for the Gunners
WHAT HAPPENED? Russo came off the bench in the clash with Paris in their first round qualifying clash, with the score at 2-0 thanks to a brace from Mathilde Bourdieu, but the England international halved the deficit in the 80th minute. She capitalised on a defensive error, and shot at goal, with the effort going through the goalkeeper.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Russo's goal was the spark for the Gunners to complete a superb comeback, as Jen Beattie scored in the 96th minute to restore parity and force extra time. Paris FC added a third, but Russo again hit back, scoring just four minutes from the end of extra time.
WHAT NEXT? Arsenal return to domestic action on October 1st against Liverpool.