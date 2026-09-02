Arriving from Atletico: Real Madrid sign a new player

Real Madrid have raided their neighbours again. The Spanish capital's two giants have shuttled talent between their academies for years, and this latest deal continues the trend.

Jorge Rajado, the 20-year-old winger, posted a picture on his Instagram account showing him in a Real Madrid shirt. It confirmed his move to the Royal club, just days after he announced his departure from Atletico Madrid.

Spanish newspaper "AS" revealed that Real Madrid moved strongly for Rajado after the player terminated his contract with Atletico following 11 years at the club, edging him towards a switch to their rivals.

Rajado's farewell message to Atletico left no doubt. "The time has come to say goodbye to Atletico Madrid," he said.

"It is difficult to explain what I feel, because I arrived here as a child and grew up practically inside this club," the player added. "I spent a very important part of my life here, and I carry with me many things and memories."

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His message continued on Instagram: "I lived wonderful moments and others that were not, but I learned from each one of them. The most important thing for me is the people I met over these years, from teammates and coaches to everyone who was with me in my daily life."

Thanking everyone who helped him and trusted him throughout his career, Rajado stressed: "It is not easy to leave a place that was my home for 11 years, but I also leave extremely proud to have worn this shirt and defended this crest."

He signed off: "Thank you for everything you gave me over these years. I will carry with me many memories, and above all, many people I will never forget."



Rajado played 16 matches last season for Atletico Madrid "C", scoring 4 goals. He also stood out in the UEFA Youth League, scoring a goal and a decisive penalty.

His arrival adds a fresh name to the list of players who have crossed between the Atletico Madrid academy and the Real Madrid school since the friendly agreement between the two clubs ended in 2022.

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