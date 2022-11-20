Arnautovic ignored ‘several’ approaches from Man Utd & went against transfer wishes of family
WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic Austria international was identified by the Red Devils as a possible target when they found themselves in the market for attacking reinforcements. Opposition to that deal from disgruntled supporters was said to have contributed to no deal being done, but former West Ham star Arnautovic – who is now on the books of Serie A side Bologna – says he opted to snub advances from Premier League heavyweights as he went against the wishes of his family.
WHAT THEY SAID: Arnautovic has told Laola1: “Manchester United tried to sign me several times and it was a difficult decision to stay in Italy because my family wanted to return to England. For me it’s clear that the Red Devils remain at the top of the universe and Bologna, as a name, are not. But that’s fine. Here everything is calm, you have time for yourself and no stress. This is only good for me.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United expressed interest in Arnautovic after seeing him hit 14 goals for Bologna last season, with a further eight efforts added to his tally through 13 league appearances in the current campaign.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? Having decided to stay put, Arnautovic continues to work on a contract in Italy through to 2024, while United have turned their attention elsewhere – with more firepower set to be required in their ranks if Cristiano Ronaldo is to make an imminent departure from Old Trafford.
