Arnautovic explains how Pogba cost him Man Utd transfer after interest shown by Mourinho

Marko Arnautovic claims Jose Mourinho wanted him at Manchester United but the Red Devils could not afford a deal after signing Paul Pogba.

Red Devils spent big in the summer of 2016

Austrian forward was a target

No deal done after landing French midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? A record-breaking transfer during the summer of 2016 saw France international Pogba return to Old Trafford from Juventus for £89 million ($107m). United had also been keen on landing Arnautovic during that window, after seeing the Austrian forward catch the eye at West Ham, but there were not enough funds left in the pot for Mourinho to be reunited with a player that he had previously worked with at Inter.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arnautovic has told Gazzetta dello Sport of the interest shown by a Portuguese coach who had questioned his mentality when at San Siro: “He wanted me when I was at West Ham. He told me: ‘How much do you cost?’ And I was like: ‘So, do you still want me?’ However, his Manchester United side had bought Paul Pogba and didn’t have enough money for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arnautovic has attracted more admiring glances from Manchester since then, with an opportunity to enter into talks with United passed up in 2022 after Erik ten Hag had taken the Red Devils’ managerial reins and found himself in the market for attacking reinforcements.

WHAT NEXT? Austrian star Arnautovic is now 33 years of age, but he hit 15 goals for Serie A side Bologna across all competitions last season and has a further eight efforts to his name through 15 outings in the 2022-23 campaign.