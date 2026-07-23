An Italian club have entered the race to sign Real Madrid's Argentine star Franco Mastantuono in the current summer window.

"AS newspaper" report that Mastantuono is not short of suitors. Fulham have shown their interest, and now Fiorentina have joined the chase too.

According to "Calciomercato", the Viola have sounded out Real Madrid about a loan. The Italian club are targeting wingers and attacking midfielders to feed their out-and-out striker.

Should that interest develop, Fiorentina would hold a clear edge in any deal. Mastantuono also holds Italian citizenship, so he would not take up a slot reserved for non-EU players.

Fulham, as AS revealed earlier, want the player on a one-season loan of their own.

A loan is the only option on the table for Real Madrid. Los Blancos do not want to lose control of the Argentine, given his young age of 18 and the 63.2 million euros they paid for him last summer.

The two clubs meet on 1 August, when Real Madrid face Fiorentina in their first official friendly of pre-season.