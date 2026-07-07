Ariana Grande The Eternal Sunshine Tour 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices, resale & more

After a six-year hiatus from the stage, pop superstar Ariana Grande is finally back. Her highly anticipated The Eternal Sunshine Tour is set to light up stages across the United States and the United Kingdom in 2026. This monumental tour comes on the heels of her critically acclaimed album, Eternal Sunshine, and marks her first tour since the wildly successful Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

The new album has already made waves, with hits like "yes, and?" showcasing Grande's evolution as an artist. Her return to the stage has been one of the most talked-about events in music, with pre-sale tickets selling out in a matter of minutes due to overwhelming demand. Fans are now scrambling to secure their spot to witness her live return.

Whether you're a long-time Arianator or a new fan, GOAL has all the information you need to navigate the ticket market and secure your place at one of the hottest shows of 2026. From official sales to trusted resale platforms, we've got you covered on how to get your hands on tickets to The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

When is Ariana Grande's The Eternal Sunshine Tour 2026?

Ariana Grande's tour is scheduled to run from June to August 2026, with a significant number of shows in the United States before she heads to the UK.

Due to intense demand, several extra dates have been added in cities across North America.

Upcoming schedule and dates for Ariana Grande's The Eternal Sunshine Tour

The North American leg of the tour is a comprehensive run that hits major cities from coast to coast. Following the initial shows in Oakland, the tour will have multiple nights in Los Angeles, Austin, and Brooklyn, giving fans in these key metropolitan areas more opportunities to see her.

The tour will then continue with stops in cities like Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta before concluding in the US and heading to the UK for a five-night residency at London's O2 Arena.

Fans are advised to check back frequently for updates, as additional dates may be added if demand continues to be exceptionally high.

Where to buy Ariana Grande The Eternal Sunshine Tour tickets?

Given the massive popularity of Ariana Grande and the significant demand for this tour, securing tickets can be a challenge.

While official sales via platforms like Ticketmaster were the primary source for initial ticket drops, many shows sold out immediately. This is where the resale market becomes an essential tool for fans.

For those looking to secure tickets now, StubHub is your best bet through secondary retailers, whilst Viagogo, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek also offer options that will get you into the concert from as low as $267.

You can also check to see if any official platinum tickets or VIP packages are still available.

How much are Ariana Grande The Eternal Sunshine Tour tickets?

The price of tickets for Ariana Grande's tour can vary significantly based on a number of factors, including the city, the venue, the specific date, and the seating location. Since official sales have largely concluded, the prices on resale platforms like StubHub are determined by supply and demand.

Generally, you can expect ticket prices to be higher than their face value due to the high demand for this long-awaited tour. According to market data from various resale sites, the lowest-priced tickets for some shows start around $330. However, prices can quickly escalate for more desirable seats.

Upper Bowl: Expect to pay several hundred dollars for seats in the upper sections of the arena.

Expect to pay several hundred dollars for seats in the upper sections of the arena. Lower Bowl/Mid-Level: These seats offer a great view and typically range from $400 to over $600.

These seats offer a great view and typically range from Floor Seats/Front Row: These are the most sought-after tickets and will be the most expensive, often starting from over $700 and reaching well into the thousands for prime spots near the stage.

These are the most sought-after tickets and will be the most expensive, often starting from over $700 and reaching well into the thousands for prime spots near the stage. VIP Packages: VIP packages, which can include premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and early access to the venue, are also available and can range from $500 to over $1,000 or more, depending on the perks included.

It is important to note that these are general estimates, and prices are subject to change based on the market. We recommend checking the StubHub tickets page directly for the most current pricing and availability.

Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande's journey to becoming one of the world's most influential pop stars is a testament to her incredible talent and work ethic. She first rose to prominence as a teenager on the Nickelodeon show Victorious, where her powerful vocals quickly caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

Her transition to a music career was seamless. With her 2013 debut album Yours Truly, Grande introduced the world to her impressive four-octave vocal range, earning comparisons to Mariah Carey. She solidified her status as a pop powerhouse with subsequent albums like My Everything and Dangerous Woman, which produced global hits such as "Problem" and "Side to Side."

Beyond her music, Grande is known for her distinctive style, her unwavering support for her fans, and her artistic resilience. Her recent role as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie, for which she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, further showcases her versatility. The Eternal Sunshine Tour is a celebration of her latest musical chapter and her triumphant return to the stage.