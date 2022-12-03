Argentina vs Australia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Argentina vs Australia 2022 World Cup round of 16 match in the United Kingdom, United States, India and more.

Argentina are set to take on Australia in a round-of-16 clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

After a setback in the campaign opener, Lionel Messi's Argentina roared back with two successive wins against Mexico and Poland respectively. Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez have been the standout performers for Lionel Scaloni and if the Albiceleste play to their potential they should dispatch Australia without any trouble.

Meanwhile, Graham Arnolds's men are having a dream run in Qatar as they punched above their weight and beat Denmark in their last outing to secure a knockout berth.

Mathew Leckie found the net and there were seismic reactions in Melbourne even in the wee hours of the morning. They are a bunch of pragmatic players and there is little doubt that they would stick to the basics against one of the title contenders.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Argentina vs Australia date & kick-off time

Game: Argentina vs Australia Date: December 3, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT / 9:00 pm CAT / 12:30 am IST (Dec 4) Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Argentina vs Australia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on BBC One, with streaming available on BBC iPlayer.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.

Country TV Channel Live Stream US Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Argentina squad & team news

Lisandro Martinez might get his spot back at the heart of defence in place of Christian Romero.

Scaloni has no injury concerns and, apart from that single change, he might stick to the same XI that won against Poland.

Argentina predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria

Position Players Goalkeepers Armani, Rulli, Martinez Defenders Foyth, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romaro, Otamendi, Martinez, Molina Midfielders Paredes, De Paul, Palacios, Almada, Gomez, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Fernandez Forwards Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria, Correa, Dybala, Martinez

Australia squad & team news

Australia have a fit squad going into the fixture.

Arnold might choose to start with Keanu Baccus in midfield ahead of Craig Goodwin on Saturday. The rest of the starting XI should remain unchanged.

Australia predicted XI: Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Baccus; Duke