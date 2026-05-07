How to buy Argentina vs Algeria tickets: World Cup ticket prices, GEHA Field at Arrowhead information & more

World champions Argentina take on Algeria at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 16 as the quest for global glory continues in the 2026 World Cup.

This Group Stage clash sees Argentina looking to solidify their status as tournament favorites and defend their crown, while Algeria aim to leverage their Desert Warriors spirit to secure a historic result against the world's top-ranked side. With the tournament less than 40 days away, the atmosphere in Kansas City is already reaching a fever pitch.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Argentina vs Algeria, including where to buy and current market prices.

When is Argentina vs Algeria at the World Cup 2026?

The match is set for Tuesday, June 16, 2026. In the heart of the American Midwest, Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, renowned for being one of the loudest venues on the planet, will provide the backdrop for this Group J showdown.

Date Match Location Tickets June 16, 2026 Argentina vs Algeria GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas Tickets

Argentina World Cup Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 2026 Argentina vs Jordan Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 16, 2026 Argentina vs Algeria GEHA Field at Arrowhead Tickets June 21, 2026 Argentina vs Austria AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets

Algeria World Cup Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 2026 Jordan vs Algeria Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 16, 2026 Argentina vs Algeria GEHA Field at Arrowhead Tickets June 2026 Algeria vs Austria GEHA Field at Arrowhead Tickets

How to buy Argentina vs Algeria World Cup tickets?

As of May 2026, the official ticket sales process has entered its most intense phase. The major lotteries and presale windows are long finished, and we are currently in the Last-Minute Sales Phase.

Here is the current status of ticket sales for this high-demand fixture:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is live on a first-come, first-served basis via the official FIFA portal. However, due to the presence of Lionel Messi and Argentina's global following, these seats are often snapped up within seconds of any restock.

This phase is live on a first-come, first-served basis via the official FIFA portal. However, due to the presence of and Argentina's global following, these seats are often snapped up within seconds of any restock. Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized face-value platform. Fans who can no longer attend list their tickets here. If you are patient and check frequently, you might find a Category 3 or 4 seat at the original price.

This is the only authorized face-value platform. Fans who can no longer attend list their tickets here. If you are patient and check frequently, you might find a Category 3 or 4 seat at the original price. Secondary Marketplaces: For most fans, sites like StubHub have become the primary way to guarantee a seat. As of early May, secondary market inventory remains the most reliable source for fans traveling from abroad or those who missed the official drops. Expect prices to be higher than face value due to the Argentina Premium.

How much are Argentina vs Algeria World Cup tickets?

FIFA has utilized dynamic and variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. While original face-value prices for Group Stage matches were intended to start at $60, the reality on the open market in May 2026 is quite different.

Currently, the cheapest tickets available on secondary markets for Argentina vs Algeria are hovering around $970 to $1,250. Prices for premium lower-bowl seating (Category 1) can exceed $1,700 per ticket.

Category Current Marketplace Range (Est.) Notes Category 1 $1,650 - $3,400 Best sideline views, lower/middle tiers Category 2 $1,400 - $1,600 Corners and high-mid tier Category 3 $970 - $1,300 Upper deck and behind the goals Category 4 Sold Out / Limited Primarily reserved for host nation residents

What to expect from Argentina vs Algeria?

Argentina enters as the benchmark of excellence, likely featuring the swan song of some legendary figures while introducing stars like Gianluca Prestianni - though fans should note Prestianni is currently facing a FIFA ban for the opening games.

Algeria, meanwhile, brings a technical flair and a massive following of its own. They are notorious for playing better against big opposition, and the atmosphere in Kansas City will likely be split between the sky-blue and white of the Albiceleste and the vibrant green of the Fennec Foxes.

Kansas City is widely considered the Soccer Capital of America. Arrowhead Stadium is being specifically renovated for this tournament to broaden the pitch, but it retains the steep seating bowl that keeps the crowd on top of the action.

If you're attending, arrive early. Kansas City is world-famous for its tailgating culture, and the World Cup fan zones at the Truman Sports Complex are expected to be some of the best in the country.