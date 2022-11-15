Argentina squad numbers: Messi, Martinez and full list for World Cup
There are a few similarities to the 2018 World Cup when it comes to Argentina's squad numbers. Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna and Lionel Messi are three of five players to have kept the same number from Russia. The other two are Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria.
After a somewhat disappointing outing in Russia that saw Argentina exit at the hands of eventual winners France in the round of 16, they'll be hoping to go a few steps further this time around, making those ever-important squad numbers iconic in the process.
GOAL brings you the full list of Argentina squad numbers for the tournament below...
Argentina kit numbers: Messi, Martinez & more
There are three goalkeepers in the final squad, and they will take the No.1, No.12 and No.23 shirt.
|Player
|Squad number
|Franco Armani
|1
|Juan Foyth
|2
|Nicolas Tagliafico
|3
|Gonzalo Montiel
|4
|Leandro Paredes
|5
|Gaston Pezzella
|6
|Rodrigo De Paul
|7
|Marcos Acuna
|8
|Julian Alvarez
|9
|Lionel Messi
|10
|Angel Di Maria
|11
|Geronimo Rulli
|12
|Cristian Romero
|13
|Exequiel Palacios
|14
|Nicolas Gonzalez
|15
|Joaquin Correa
|16
|Alejandro Gomez
|17
|Guido Rodriguez
|18
|Nicolas Otamendi
|19
|Alexis Mac Allister
|20
|Paulo Dybala
|21
|Lautaro Martinez
|22
|Emiliano Martinez
|23
|Enzo Fernandez
|24
|Lisandro Martinez
|25
|Nahuel Molina
|26
For a list of full squads for every country, check out our World Cup hub.
