Argentina's biggest fan! Sergio Aguero spotted at training with former team-mates ahead of World Cup final

Sergio Aguero accompanied his former Argentina team-mates in training as they continued their preparations for the World Cup final.

Aguero in Qatar to see Argentina at World Cup

Ex-striker joined finalists in training on Thursday

Was in good spirits alongside former team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? On the one-year anniversary of the confirmation of his retirement from professional football, the ex-Argentina and Manchester City star was with the World Cup finalists at Qatar University training site 3 as they prepared for the big game against France on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The legendary former striker has been a key figure off the field for Argentina throughout their campaign in Qatar, often acting as somewhat of a cheerleader for Lionel Messi and Co.

Aguero was full of praise for Argentina after they handled the threat of Croatia with a 3-0 win in the semi-finals, saying: "They played a very calm game, they waited for the moment. Because Argentina, until the first goal, didn't press as much, and they had possession but they didn't do much either. I think that after the 2-0 Croatia were already tired. They fell apart."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Aguero will be cheering on the national team again on Sunday when they challenge France for the trophy.