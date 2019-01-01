Argentina goalkeeper Marchesin sold by Club America to Porto
Another piece of America's Apertura championship team is headed for the exits.
Goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, who also helped the team win the 2019 Clausura Copa MX, is moving to Porto, the club announced.
The move was widely expected after the goalkeeper left the training ground Tuesday and returned in tears, hugging his teammates. He's the latest player to move from America this summer, with promising defender Edson Alvarez sold to Ajax and veteran forward Oribe Peralta moved to Chivas earlier in the summer window.
Teenage winger Diego Lainez left for Real Betis in the winter of 2019, while midfielder Mateus Uribe remains the subject of transfer rumors with Porto and Benfica both in for the Colombian midfielder.
Marchesin arrived in Liga MX from Lanus, first playing with Santos Laguna before moving to Mexico City to join America. He was part of Argentina's 2019 Copa America roster, serving as Franco Armani's back-up.
"Club America has reached an agreement for the definitive sale of the Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin to one of the most important teams in Portugal and Europe: FC Porto," a club statement read. "Since his arrival at the club in December 2016, he played 130 official matches in the Azulcrema goal, where he proved himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX."
Gracias @amarchesin1 por tu esfuerzo y dedicación.— Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 31, 2019
Saliste a dejarlo todo en cada partido y gracias a tus atajadas levantamos la 13.
Ahora toca llevar tu grandeza al @FCPorto
BOA SORTE, MARCHE!#SOMOSAMÉRICA pic.twitter.com/shGtUHKZ5Z
The statement also reiterated America's commitment to put together a squad to compete in Liga MX this season. Rumors have indicated that with the exit of the Argentine goalkeeper, efforts are being made to bring Mexico national team goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa back from Europe to once again defend the America net.
While America sporting director Santiago Banos is on the hunt for a replacement, America's season rolls on. Las Aguilas beat Monterrey to open the season and held Leon to a scoreless draw last week. This weekend against Club Tijuana, it may fall to Oscar Jimenez to step into the void left by Marchesin. The 30-year-old has been with the club since 2016-17 but is yet to make a first-team start in league play.