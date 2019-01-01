Argentina goalkeeper Marchesin sold by Club America to Porto

The 31-year-old Argentine is headed to Europe after helping Las Aguilas to a league and a cup title during his time in Mexico City

Another piece of America's Apertura championship team is headed for the exits.

Goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, who also helped the team win the 2019 Clausura Copa MX, is moving to , the club announced.

The move was widely expected after the goalkeeper left the training ground Tuesday and returned in tears, hugging his teammates. He's the latest player to move from America this summer, with promising defender Edson Alvarez sold to Ajax and veteran forward Oribe Peralta moved to Chivas earlier in the summer window.

Teenage winger Diego Lainez left for in the winter of 2019, while midfielder Mateus Uribe remains the subject of transfer rumors with Porto and both in for the Colombian midfielder.

Marchesin arrived in Liga MX from Lanus, first playing with Santos Laguna before moving to City to join America. He was part of 's 2019 Copa America roster, serving as Franco Armani's back-up.

"Club America has reached an agreement for the definitive sale of the Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin to one of the most important teams in and Europe: FC Porto," a club statement read. "Since his arrival at the club in December 2016, he played 130 official matches in the Azulcrema goal, where he proved himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX."

