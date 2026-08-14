According to a report by kicker, one key question still needs clearing up before the supervisory board of the German record champions can give Eberl and Freund the green light. The report says the differences between the two still have not been resolved, something the specialist magazine had already reported in April. At the time, there was even talk of a "forced marriage".

Sport Bild recently reported that Eberl is close to a contract extension. A new deal until 2029 is on the table.

For Freund, whose current contract also runs until 2027, no decision has been made yet. That call does not rest with the powerful body around honorary president Uli Hoeneß, but with the executive board. In principle, though, there is great satisfaction with the Austrian's work.

The process is due to receive official approval at the supervisory board meeting on 25 August. The alleged disagreements between Freund and Eberl would, however, split Bayern's leadership into different camps. According to kicker, Bayern know that "unrest in this constellation cannot be ruled out under any circumstances".

Alleged row with Max Eberl: How did Christoph Freund react to the rumours?

Because of that, Freund will probably have to wait a little longer, kicker speculate. The 49-year-old had already denied the explosive report about his supposedly strained relationship with Eberl just a few days later. "That surprised me too," he said at a press conference, stressing: "It's fun working together. What matters is how it works internally and internally it works very, very well."

Recent months have brought a shift around the future of Eberl, who took over from Hasan Salihamidzic in March 2025. On the sidelines of the DFB Cup final in May, Hoeneß had still put the chances of him staying at "60:40" in an interview with Spiegel. During the training camp in Rottach-Egern, he then put them "at 100" per cent. Club president Herbert Hainer had also spoken positively about the situation not long ago.

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FC Bayern Munich: What does Christoph Freund look after?

According to Sport Bild , the newly gained trust is mainly down to Eberl's manner in recent weeks. The 52-year-old is said to have increasingly sought closeness to Hoeneß and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Both club grandees had previously missed regular exchanges.

Eberl also earned credit for laying good groundwork in the run-up to the signings of Ismael Saibari (55 million euros from PSV Eindhoven) and Nathaniel Brown (50 million euros plus bonuses from Eintracht Frankfurt). The deals were never in danger at any point.

Alongside squad planning, Freund is also taking on an increasingly important role in youth development. The integration of campus talents into the first team stood out in the past season, when numerous youngsters made their debuts under coach Vincent Kompany.



