According to the Telegraph , the 15-year-old wants to leave the Red Devils immediately. The report adds that he has already asked club bosses through a formal notification to cancel his registration, which would make him a free agent. The move has reportedly caused "shock" at United and is said to be "almost unprecedented". The exact reasons behind his desire to leave are not known. United still believe they have a chance of changing Gabriel's mind.

Meanwhile, according to The Athletic , Real Madrid are already working on a move. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested. United's city rivals City had also made intensive efforts to sign Gabriel in the past.

Since joining United at the age of 11, Gabriel has earned the nickname "Kid Messi" for his outstanding displays at youth level. He was already playing for the Under-18s at 14. Last season, he scored 23 goals in 23 appearances and was named the best player in the Under-18 Premier League. In August, he made his first appearance for United's senior side in a friendly against Atletico Madrid, becoming the youngest debutant in the club's history.

JJ Gabriel scored a hat-trick on his Youth League debut

Last week, Gabriel scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut against Sabah FK (5-0). The following day, according to the Telegraph, he deleted all content related to Manchester United from his social media profiles.

Michael Carrick had allegedly planned to call him up to the senior squad for the League Cup match against Brighton & Hove Albion this Wednesday. Gabriel celebrated his 16th birthday on 6 October, and from that point he could move to a foreign club without any problems.

As well as representing various England youth national teams, Gabriel would also be eligible for Ireland and Cyprus. His mother has Cypriot roots, while his father Joe O’Cearuill once played in two internationals for the Republic of Ireland national team himself.