Apology from the trio or Pérez's resignation: fresh scathing attack on Mbappé, Vinícius and Konaté

The fallout from the actions of Real Madrid trio Kylian Mbappé, Ibrahima Konaté and Vinícius Júnior against Elche looks set to run and run.

Controversy has raged since the three players partially covered their shirts during Tuesday evening's clash between Elche and Real Madrid (3-2).

Each of the trio chose to partially hide the phrase "We are all from Ceuta", printed in support of the people of Ceuta.

Spain's far right seized on the moment, fuelling the row and rushing to condemn the three players.

Mbappé addressed the issue yesterday, insisting he is well aware of the suffering of migrants.

Yet the "Ultras Sur" group, a set of Real Madrid supporters classified as far right and banned from the Santiago Bernabéu since 2013 following several acts of violence, including the Nazi salute, went further. They demanded an apology from the three players.

In a statement published by "Foot Mercato", the group said: "Although the group always distances itself from the controversy surrounding players who show a lack of respect for, or an absence of, our emblem and our values, we feel obliged to speak out publicly about what happened on Tuesday. It is utterly unacceptable that players who wear our shirt and are paid from members' money should disrespect the Spanish citizens who are suffering the consequences of the invasion."

The statement continued: "We are certain that every Real Madrid supporter and every Spaniard feels ashamed of the image painted by these three individuals."

Their anger then turned to the boardroom: "Unfortunately, it comes as no surprise to us that the president of our club has chosen to turn a blind eye. We therefore demand a public apology from these players. Otherwise, we demand the resignation of Florentino Pérez, whom we hold responsible for the loss of our club's values and dignity."

Signing off, the group added: "You may lose matches, titles and money, but when you lose your values and allow this to happen, you lose the generation that was supposed to carry on your legacy."

Real Madrid's supporters' group in Ceuta had already launched a fierce attack on the three players yesterday, branding them hypocrites.