Bayern Munich's French winger Michael Olise has hit out at the rough treatment he's receiving in German football, most notably in the goalless draw with Schalke.

With Friday's meeting against Union Berlin looming, one of the league's most physical sides, the France international is no longer hiding his frustration. He has publicly complained that referees aren't giving him enough protection.

Olise is scoring freely and looks in fine physical shape, with five goals already this season for Bayern. Even so, the way opponents have handled him since the campaign began has left him increasingly angry.

Across Bayern's six matches in all competitions, the winger has repeatedly turned to the referee and urged him to do more. It's a clear sign of his impatience with tackles he considers far too violent from opposing defenders.

L'Equipe carried Olise's comments, in which he said "I will end up getting battered", capturing his concern over the relentless heavy challenges.

The complaint lands as he keeps running into a defensive approach built on physical challenges. Olise reckons referees simply aren't doing enough to shield him from it.

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