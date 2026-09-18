In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Marca, Kane did not rule out working in LaLiga again at some point when asked about it: "As we know, anything is possible in football. I’m not ruling anything out, but at the moment, as I’ve already said, I’m very happy in Germany."

The England international striker also revealed he had chances in the past to move to Spain. "I wouldn’t speak of clear opportunities, but there were some talks in the past," said the 33-year-old.

Kane also spoke of his admiration for Spain’s top flight. "Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are among the biggest clubs in the world. I grew up with Ronaldo, Messi and other football stars. I have enormous respect for these teams," Kane explained. In the summer there had been loose rumours of interest from Barca, according to which Kane was a candidate to succeed Robert Lewandowski.

His contract at Bayern still runs until 2027, although both the player and the club have repeatedly stressed in recent weeks and months that they want to keep working together. Kane had already said it was looking "pretty good". Board member for sport Max Eberl said he did not know "what would speak against a contract extension".

According to media reports, the sticking point is still the exact structure of the deal. While the Munich club apparently only want to extend the contract by a further two years until 2029, Kane would like the option of another season until 2030.

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When will Harry Kane extend his contract with Bayern Munich?

Kane himself recently played down hopes of a quick agreement. "I don’t expect it to be done next week or the week after," Kane said after the 5-0 (0-0) win in the Champions League against FK Bodö/Glimt, "but hopefully over the course of the next one or two months we should get to where we want to be."

For now, he said he has not set himself a deadline, although the talks are still "going well". Kane said he was "completely relaxed" and focused on football matters. "You can stay very calm, everything is fine," Kane said: "I’m very happy."