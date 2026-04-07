How to buy Anuv Jain Dubai tickets in the Dastakhat World Tour: 2026 dates, ticket prices & more

The indie-pop sensation Anuv Jain is bringing his soul-stirring melodies to the Middle East as part of his highly anticipated Dastakhat World Tour.

Known for his deep, baritone vocals and evocative storytelling, the Indian singer-songwriter has transitioned from a YouTube phenomenon to a global icon. His debut world tour marks a monumental milestone in his career, following the massive success of previous domestic runs like Guldasta and Dastakein.

At GOAL, we have all the essential ticket information to ensure you don’t miss out.

When is Anuv Jain in Dubai?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets April 12, 2026, 20:00 Anuv Jain: Dastakhat World Tour Terra, Expo City Dubai Tickets

Where to buy Anuv Jain Dubai tickets?

Tickets for Anuv Jain’s Dubai concert are available through several channels, including official partners like Ticketmaster UAE or Live Nation Middle East for any last-minute releases or Wave 2 ticket drops, as well as secondary marketplaces.

While primary tickets often sell out within minutes of release due to the artist's massive following, secondary marketplaces like StubHub provide a last-minute environment for fans to find legitimate tickets even after the initial general sale has concluded.

Make sure to check any T&Cs of any websites you're buying from to ensure

How much are Anuv Jain Dubai tickets?

The price for Anuv Jain tickets in Dubai has been designed to cater to a wide range of budgets.

For those looking for the most affordable way into the venue, General Admission tickets start at 149 AED . These tickets offer fantastic value and a chance to experience the full energy of the crowd.

. These tickets offer fantastic value and a chance to experience the full energy of the crowd. If you prefer to be closer to the action, the Golden Circle tickets typically range from 249 AED to 350 AED , depending on the release wave. These spots put you right at the front, perfect for fans who want to see every detail of the performance.

tickets typically range from , depending on the release wave. These spots put you right at the front, perfect for fans who want to see every detail of the performance. For those seeking the ultimate luxury, hospitality, and VIP packages are also available. These premium options often include fast-track entry, dedicated bars, and elevated viewing platforms, with prices usually starting from 500 AED and upwards.

Please note that prices on secondary markets can fluctuate based on demand, so it is often better to book early to lock in the lower rates before they rise closer to the event date.

Everything you need to know about Terra at Expo City Dubai

The concert is set to be held at Terra, located within the iconic Expo City Dubai.

Terra, also known as the Sustainability Pavilion, is one of the most visually spectacular venues in the world. It provides a unique, atmospheric backdrop that perfectly complements Anuv Jain’s acoustic and indie style. The venue is designed with sustainability at its core, featuring a massive canopy that generates its own electricity.