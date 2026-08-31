Gabriel Jesus (29) will bolster Barcelona's attack, with the club chasing an experienced out-and-out striker following the departures of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski.

Spells at Manchester City and Arsenal have handed the Brazilian plenty of experience in the big games, and his displays against Real Madrid stand out above the rest.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", in his four previous matches against Real Madrid, Gabriel Jesus scored three goals and provided one assist, winning three and losing one.

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He faced Real Madrid for the first time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Gabriel Jesus quickly proved these matches suited him perfectly.

It was the first leg of the round of 16 of the 2019/2020 Champions League. The Brazilian headed home the equaliser after Isco had opened the scoring. De Bruyne then made it 2-1 from the penalty spot, and in the closing minutes Jesus drew a red card from Sergio Ramos, ruling him out of the second leg.

The return at the Etihad Stadium went even better for Gabriel Jesus. Twice he showed his appetite to press Varane. The Brazilian teed up Sterling to open the scoring, then curled home the winner to make it 2-1, a performance that proved decisive in securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Two seasons passed before Jesus met Real Madrid again. The stage this time was the semi-final of the 2021/22 Champions League, and the Brazilian kept up his run of goals against Los Blancos.

In the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, the son of Sao Paulo drilled home the second goal from inside the box to help seal a 4-3 win.

The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu was a blank for Gabriel Jesus, and Real Madrid turned the tie on its head.

The Brazilian played 78 minutes and left the pitch with the score at 1-0. Then Rodrygo dragged both teams into extra time in stunning fashion, and Benzema completed Real Madrid's comeback from the penalty spot.

An Arsenal player by the time of the 2024/25 Champions League quarter-final, he should have faced Real Madrid again. A torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee ruled him out. Arsenal still knocked Real Madrid out, winning both legs (3-0 and 2-1).

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With the official announcement of his Barcelona move still to come, Jesus will look to repeat his standout showings against Real Madrid. So far, the Brazilian has been a real nightmare for the Royal side.