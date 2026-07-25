Press reports have dropped a resounding surprise. German coach Matthias Jaissle, Al-Ahli's manager, has been linked with a possible move to traditional rivals Al-Hilal, should he leave "the Elegant" in the coming period. Such a step could set the Saudi sporting scene alight if it becomes reality.

Jaissle is living in a state of uncertainty over his future with Al-Ahli as he approaches the final year of his contract. That coincides with interest from a number of European clubs in securing his services, following the successes he achieved with the team over the past two seasons.

Stalled negotiations

According to Saudi journalist Mohammed Al-Bakiri, the Al-Ahli delegation that travelled to the team's training camp in Portugal failed to reach an agreement with the German coach over an extension of his contract. That delegation included Ahmed Al-Shanqiti, Khaled Tash and Hazem Al-Hazmi.

The dispute is not about salary, Al-Bakiri explained. Jaissle did not request any financial increase. Instead it revolves around the penalty clauses in the new contract, which the coach believes do not protect his rights, especially after his contribution to building a strong team and leading it to two continental titles.

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He indicated that the negotiations ended without an agreement, which increases the chances of his departure at the end of the current season, or even before that if a suitable offer arrives.

Al-Hilal enter the picture

The biggest surprise in Al-Bakiri's remarks was the suggestion that Al-Hilal could be the closest domestic destination for the German coach, should he decide to take on a new experience within the Saudi league.

Jaissle also has more than one opportunity to coach a European club, he added, but Al-Hilal remains a strongly touted option within the Kingdom. "The Leader" is keen to preserve its technical project with names who have experience in the Roshn League.

The matter is still within the realm of speculation. Even so, Jaissle's move from Al-Ahli to Al-Hilal, if it happens, would rank among the most controversial shifts in the history of the Saudi league, given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs and the coach's value to the fans of "the Elegant" following the successes he has achieved since his arrival.