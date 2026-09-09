Another move to bring Jadon Sancho back after the Karetsas shock? BVB bosses reportedly make final decision

As Bild report, the BVB bosses did hold controversial talks over a possible second move to bring Sancho back. They needed attacking cover this summer, most recently after the serious injury to Giannis Konstantelias, who will be out for many months after suffering a cruciate ligament tear against HSV. The Greek was replaced by Ethan Nwaneri, signed on loan from Arsenal.

The collapse of Konstantinos Karetsas in the Champions League opener against Villarreal on Tuesday then inevitably raised another question: who would replace the second young Greek if he too, like Konstantelias, is forced into a spell on the sidelines.

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Second move to bring back Jadon Sancho?

In the BVB universe, thoughts inevitably turn to Sancho, who made his breakthrough in Dortmund and went from mega-talent to an €85 million transfer to the Premier League. Contact never completely broke off, and Sancho returned to BVB for half a year at the start of 2024, helping them reach the Champions League final.

Could a second move to bring him back work as well? One obvious advantage is that Sancho, still only 26 years old, is currently without a club and therefore available on a free transfer.

According to Bild, though, the disadvantages linked to the 23-cap England international outweighed the benefits in the thinking of those in charge at BVB, around sporting managing director Lars Ricken, sporting director Ole Book, managing director Carsten Cramer, president Hans-Joachim Watzke and adviser Matthias Sammer.

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Jadon Sancho: stagnation since leaving Dortmund

Sancho's career has stalled since his first departure from Dortmund. He never managed to establish himself consistently at Manchester United. The Red Devils loaned him out three times, but neither BVB, Chelsea nor Aston Villa could or wanted to keep him.

Either his performances, the financial terms, or both simply failed to convince. There are also doubts over Sancho's professionalism and discipline.

That assessment is said to have led BVB internally to draw a line under the Jadon Sancho issue once and for all.

Back in the summer of 2017, Sancho joined BVB as a 17-year-old from the Manchester City academy. The winger's rise there was steep: he produced an outstanding 53 goals and 67 assists in 158 competitive appearances, and won the cup with Dortmund in 2021. In England, he has so far failed to live up to the high expectations. He has been without a club since 1 July after his contract with Manchester United expired.



