Barcelona have settled one of the most exciting stories of the current transfer window, announcing the return of Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo to their ranks on a permanent contract running until the summer of 2029, as he begins a third spell in the shirt of the Catalan club.

The 32-year-old left Saudi club Al-Hilal after terminating his contract, which had been due to run until 2027, to join Barcelona on a free transfer. He becomes the team's fifth signing this summer after Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Piseo and Rodri.

Cancelo signs his contract today in the office of president Joan Laporta, alongside his renowned agent Jorge Mendes, sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, sporting director Deco and football coordinator Bojan Krkic. His official presentation to the media follows at 1:45pm.

The player himself drove this return with a clear and stated desire to make it happen. Cancelo weighed up no other offer. His only dream was to return to the Camp Nou, especially after his notable form in the second half of last season under Hansi Flick at left-back, where he played 23 matches in the league, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey and established himself as a key element.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the Portuguese full-back had arrived in Barcelona last Monday, ahead of new team-mate Rodri, who signed until 2030 and was presented on Tuesday. Only a few final touches remained to complete Cancelo's deal, agreed last Sunday after he fell out of the plans of Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi.

Intriguingly, Cancelo turned up last Wednesday at the Camp Nou for the team presentation ceremony ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy against Egypt's Al-Ahly. He wore the number 2 shirt in the tunnel and was eager to appear, but the club barred him from the pitch because the official procedures had not been completed, and pushed his presentation back to today.

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With this move, Cancelo returns to wear the number 2 shirt in which he previously shone. He also reunites with former Manchester City team-mate Rodri, after three and a half years playing alongside him. Cancelo's start with Barcelona came in the 2023-2024 season on loan from City under Xavi Hernandez, before he moved to Al-Hilal for 25 million euros.