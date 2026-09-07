Anis Hadj Moussa addresses Feyenoord squad and has clear preference

Anis Hadj Moussa is travelling with the Feyenoord squad to Barcelona for the Champions League clash with FC Barcelona, according to RTV Rijnmond on Monday.

Over the past few days, Hadj Moussa had looked to be on his way to Saudi Arabian side Ittihad Club. That was also part of the reason he was left out of the squad on Saturday for the league match against NEC, a 1-3 win.

Feyenoord and Ittihad even reached a verbal agreement over a transfer worth at least forty million euros. Only the final formalities were still outstanding.

Then on Sunday evening, it emerged that the deal was off. Ittihad could not meet the bank guarantee demanded by Feyenoord.

Feyenoord wanted financial certainty before giving the final green light to the multi-million transfer. Ittihad Club reportedly refused to provide that guarantee. As a result, there was no medical and Hadj Moussa did not leave for Jeddah.

Sunday also brought a pointed reaction from Hadj Moussa himself after the transfer collapsed. He changed his profile picture on Instagram to an image in which he appears to be wearing an oxygen mask. He may have been trying to express his feelings after his move to Saudi Arabia fell through.

Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst has now, however, decided to take Hadj Moussa to Barcelona "as normal". Feyenoord play their Champions League match against FC Barcelona in that city on Wednesday at 18:45.

According to RTV Rijnmond, Hadj Moussa now wants to draw a line under the situation. The outlet reports that he has since addressed the Rotterdam club's squad about the events of last weekend and now wants to focus on Feyenoord.