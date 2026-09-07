Anis Hadj Moussa addresses Feyenoord squad and has a clear preference

Anis Hadj Moussa is travelling with the Feyenoord squad to Barcelona for the Champions League tie with FC Barcelona. That is according to RTV Rijnmond on Monday.

In recent days, Hadj Moussa had seemed to be on his way to Saudi Arabian side Ittihad Club. That was partly why he was left out of the squad for Saturday's league game against NEC, a 1-3 win.

Feyenoord and Ittihad had even reached a verbal agreement over a transfer worth at least forty million euros. Only the final formalities were still left to complete.

Then on Sunday evening, news emerged that the deal was off. Ittihad could not meet the bank guarantee demanded by Feyenoord.

Feyenoord wanted financial certainty before giving the final green light for the multi-million transfer. Reportedly, Ittihad Club refused to provide that guarantee. As a result, there was no medical and Hadj Moussa did not travel to Riyadh.

Hadj Moussa himself appeared to be deeply disappointed by the collapse of the transfer. On Sunday, he changed his Instagram profile picture to an image in which he appears to be wearing an oxygen mask. He may have been trying to express his feelings after his move to Saudi Arabia fell through.

Now, though, coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst has decided to take Hadj Moussa to Barcelona ‘as normal’. Feyenoord play their Champions League match against FC Barcelona there on Wednesday at 18:45.

For his part, Hadj Moussa now also wants to draw a line under it, RTV Rijnmond understands. According to the outlet, he has addressed the Rotterdam side's squad about the events of last weekend and wants to focus on Feyenoord.