Dick Schreuder drew harsh conclusions after NEC's painful 5-0 Europa League defeat to Juventus. The Nijmegen side's manager was particularly critical of his team and did not spare individual players.

Almugera Kabar came in for particular criticism from Schreuder. The defender, on loan from Borussia Dortmund, conceded a penalty in Turin with a late tackle and again visibly struggled. "Why do I keep starting Kabar? Because I have nothing else," said the ruthless manager. "The boy is only just new and he will have to play."

Schreuder acknowledged Kabar is struggling with the level currently being demanded of him. "Kabar is finding it difficult. We can all see that." Schreuder said players like Kabar would normally develop behind more experienced figures, but circumstances are forcing NEC to use them earlier.

After around half an hour, Schreuder actually wanted to take Kabar off, but decided against it because Clement Bischoff was struggling with an injury. He also stressed that Bram Nuytinck and Perr Schuurs are not yet fully available. "I will explain it properly one more time: Bram Nuytinck and Perr Schuurs can only play 20 to 25 minutes. I don't even know now whether Perr can play on Sunday."

Just nine minutes had gone in Turin when NEC fell behind. The defence and goalkeeper Nikolas Polster misjudged a long ball, allowing Nicolás González to score the opener. "With all due respect, but I still head that ball away. I still see that one coming," Schreuder said afterwards.

For Schreuder, the match made it clear NEC are still well short of the required level. "So we're not there yet, we need much more time. We simply don't have things right at the back."

By half-time, NEC were already 3-0 down, and Juventus struck twice more after the break. "We were clearly not good enough. I didn't expect that. I thought we were better," said Schreuder.