How to get Andrea Bocelli in Cairo tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is set to grace the stage in Egypt once again, bringing his unparalleled vocal mastery to the heart of the New Administrative Capital.

As part of his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, this event celebrates three decades since the release of the album that catapulted him to international superstardom.

Bocelli, often described as having the most beautiful voice in the world, continues to bridge the gap between classical opera and contemporary pop, making this one of the most anticipated cultural events in Egypt for 2026.

At GOAL, we've covers everything you need to know to get tickets to see Andrea Bocelli in Cairo.

When is Andrea Bocelli in Cairo?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 9:00 PM Andrea Bocelli: Romanza 30th Anniversary Tour City of Arts and Culture, New Capital, Cairo Buy Tickets

Where to buy Andrea Bocelli Cairo tickets?

Initial releases and primary marketplaces came through official promoters like Live Nation Middle East and local platforms like TicketsMarche.

For last-minute tickets, fans still have excellent opportunities to secure their seats through secondary marketplaces such as StubHub.

How much are Andrea Bocelli Cairo tickets?

At the time of the initial release, the price structure was as follows:

Emerald Restricted View: These were the most affordable tickets, starting at approximately $58 . This is the best value for fans who care more about the acoustics and being in the atmosphere than a direct line of sight.

These were the most affordable tickets, starting at approximately . This is the best value for fans who care more about the acoustics and being in the atmosphere than a direct line of sight. Standard Emerald & Pearl: Ranging from $125 to $193 , these sections offer a solid balance of view and sound quality.

Ranging from , these sections offer a solid balance of view and sound quality. Diamond & Elite: For those looking to be closer to the stage, prices typically move into the $232 to $348 bracket.

For those looking to be closer to the stage, prices typically move into the bracket. Royal & Legacy Boxes: The most prestigious seats in the house, offering the best views and premium amenities, have been listed at upwards of $425 to $493.

Everything you need to know about the City of Arts and Culture

Located about 45 kilometers east of central Cairo, this venue is a massive cultural hub designed to be the largest of its kind in the Middle East.

The acoustics are engineered to meet international standards, making it perfect for a classical crossover performance where every nuance of the orchestra and the tenor’s voice needs to be heard.

Given its location in the New Capital, visitors should plan their transport, as it is a significant drive from older districts like Maadi or Zamalek.

If you are attending the event, here are a few tips for the venue: