Andre Onana confirms Inter exit with touching farewell message amid imminent €55m Man Utd transfer

Andre Onana has posted a touching farewell message to Inter fans as he nears a €55 million (£48m/$61m) move to Manchester United.

Onana poised to join Man Utd

Says goodbye to Inter

Leaves after a year

WHAT HAPPENED? Onana is nearing a move to United as Erik ten Hag looks to reunite with his former Ajax goalkeeper at Old Trafford. As a result, he has posted a touching message on Instagram, saying a heartfelt goodbye to the Serie A club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Onana wrote: "I never imagined that a farewell would be so hard. A year ago I became a Nerazzurro, many people told me that this club and this city had something special. Now I can confirm it. In my first days as a Nerazzurro I realised that this is a family, that being Interisti is a way of understanding life.

"I fell in love with San Siro, la Curva and the city. Now the circumstances are right for me to start a new journey in Manchester. I do it with great enthusiasm, but knowing that I will miss you. Eternal gratitude to all the Interisti. You make this club great.

"Maybe one day our paths will cross again, but now it's time to face new challenges and cheer you on from afar. Players come and go, but the club always remains, and Inter is above everything and everyone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana has already undergone a medical at Carrington and is poised to link up with the squad on their tour of the United States once the formalities are completed.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? They will play Arsenal in the USA on July 22nd.