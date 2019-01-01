Andre Gomes injury: When will Everton star recover from horrific leg break?

Goal has all the details about the sickening injury picked up by the Portugal international that has led to an out-wave of support around the world

midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horrific fracture-dislocation of his right ankle during a clash with players during their Premier League meeting, with the scenes causing visible distress to both sides' players and fans in the stands.

Here's what you need to know about the full extent of Gomes' injury, how long he is likely to be out for and more.

What happened to Andre Gomes?

Gomes was involved in an incident during Tottenham's visit to Goodison Park in early November that led to him having his ankle being twisted, with the Toffees later stating that he suffered an ankle dislocation.

The Blues midfielder was on the receiving end of contact with Son Heung-min before running into a challenge by Serge Aurier, causing him to fall to the floor in agony.

The surroundings players immediately understood the extent of the injury and gameplay was immediately halted to tend to Gomes, who was writhing in pain on the ground.

Son realised the severity of his challenge and was reduced to tears, and left the pitch shortly after receiving a red card with his face in his hands.

Players from both teams were left shocked by the scenes, with Gomes' team-mates instantly consoling comforting the international.

Gomes was given on-field medical attention and stretchered off the pitch, and then taken immediately to the hospital for treatment.

The game finished 1-1, with Cenk Tosun cancelling out Dele Alli's opening strike in injury time.

When will Andre Gomes recover from his injury?

The day after the game, issued a statement saying that they are confident he is to make "a full recovery" following surgery for his ankle dislocation.

Though the club did not give a specific timeframe of recovery, such injuries could take anywhere between six months to a year to fully come back from.

A statement released on the club’s official website read: “Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well.

Thank you for your unconditional support! 🙏



Obrigado pelo vosso apoio incondicional! 🙏



¡Muchas gracias por todo vuestro apoyo! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEz31pvWD2 — André Gomes (@aftgomes) November 6, 2019

“The Portugal international, who sustained the injury in yesterday’s Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur, will now spend some time recovering in hospital, before returning to USM Finch Farm to start his rehabilitation under the guidance of the club’s medical staff.

“The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

“On behalf of Andre, the club would like to thank all Everton supporters and members of the wider football family for the overwhelming messages of support we have received since yesterday’s match.”

Son apologised to Gomes for the incident, telling BT Sport : "It has been a really tough few days.

"I have realised how lucky I am with all the support I have had from the fans and my team-mates.

"I can say I'm really sorry for the accident and the situation but I had to focus for the team and I had to keep going and it was the right response to all the people who have supported me."