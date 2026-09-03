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Carlo Ancelotti Brazil 2026Getty
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Ancelotti: Real Madrid turned me from a coach into a fan

Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
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Ancelotti expressed his delight at returning to the Royal Club

Real Madrid means home, family and everything to Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian, now in charge of Brazil, looked back on a wonderful spell at the club and the amazing memories it left him.

Ancelotti spoke on Thursday during a visit to check on the fitness of the Brazilian players at the Spanish club. "Real Madrid is home, family and everything," he said. "I spent a wonderful time here, and I have amazing memories."

"I have gone from being a coach to a Real Madrid fan, and one of the most enthusiastic supporters," he continued. "Whenever Real Madrid play, I always sit in front of the television to watch them."

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Explaining why he had returned to Real's headquarters, Ancelotti added: "I am here in a dual role, as coach of the Brazil national team, and also in a personal capacity to say hello, and to return to a place where I spent a long time, and to meet the Brazilian players who are currently recovering. It was a beautiful morning."

The former Milan and Bayern Munich boss also posted a group photo on his official Instagram account, standing alongside Real's Brazilian contingent of Endrick, Vinicius, Militao and Rodrygo. He wrote: "A productive morning of work with our players at Valdebebas. A special reunion once again with the great Madrid family. Thank you for this love and support."

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