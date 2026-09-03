Veteran Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has long enjoyed a strong relationship with Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, with the pair constantly swapping ideas and messages.

Now in charge of the Brazil national team, Ancelotti made his remarks during a visit to the royal club's headquarters on Thursday. He was checking on the Brazilian players in the Los Blancos ranks ahead of the upcoming international break.

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Asked about his relationship with Mourinho, Ancelotti told the press: "A very good relationship, and it has been so for a long time. I have an excellent relationship with him, we exchange ideas and messages. I am extremely happy that he is here, and with his ability to make the most of this great club, Real Madrid, which he knows very well."

The former Madrid boss continued: "Jose is a great coach, and by the way I am sure he will do a very good job here."

On the start of this new era under Mourinho, Ancelotti said: "I see it as very good. I think he faced some difficulties in the first match. Little by little the team played better in the second match, and it was a big game against Sociedad. Now the important encounters begin: the match against Betis (tomorrow, Friday, in La Liga) and the start of the Champions League."

He concluded: "I think the team is well prepared, with the new signings who offer a lot and will add a lot to the team. I think it will be a great season for Real Madrid."

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