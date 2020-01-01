Ancelotti hit with FA misconduct charge after angry reaction to VAR-disallowed Everton winner v Man Utd

The Italian protested to match referee Chris Kavanagh after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's last-gasp goal was ruled out for offside

Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct by the FA following his angry reaction to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s disallowed goal for Everton in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Calvert-Lewin looked to have won the game in its dying moments, but the goal was ruled out by VAR as Gylfi Sigurdsson was adjudged to have interfered in play from an offside position.

Ancelotti remonstrated with match referee Chris Kavanagh after full-time, and was promptly shown a red card.

An FA statement read: “Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3.

“It is alleged that the FC manager’s language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the of the Premier League fixture against FC on Sunday 1 March 2020 amounts to improper conduct.

“He has until Thursday 5 March 2020 to provide a response.”

FA Rule E3 (1) states: “A Participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

If Ancelotti does receive a touchline ban, it could come at a particularly damaging time for .

The Toffees’ next five Premier League fixtures are against , , Norwich, Leicester and , with one point from their last two games having seen them drop into the bottom half.

However, Ancelotti is likely to appeal. He insisted after the game that he hadn’t disrespected referee Kavanagh, and had simply requested an explanation on the VAR call.

"I asked for an explanation [on the VAR call] after the game. There was a misunderstanding and I was sent off," he told Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"I spoke to the referee after the game, but that will remain private. I didn't disrespect him. We will see. It was a difficult decision.

"I hope [I'm not suspended], I didn't disrespect the referee but if I am banned, I will go in the stand at Stamford Bridge.

"I have to speak but it is not a big problem if we prepare for the game well.”

Calvert-Lewin, who scored his 13th league goal of the season earlier in the game, called the VAR decision a “disaster”.