Ancelotti appears at Real Madrid training: what is the reason?

Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian head coach of Brazil, turned up at Valdebebas today, Thursday, as Real Madrid prepared for their La Liga clash with Real Betis tomorrow, Friday.

According to "Marca", the Italian greeted the squad before training got under way and saved a special welcome for Endrick, Rodrygo and Militao, watching them closely as they worked apart from the group to complete their recovery.

This was no flying visit. All three are central figures for the Brazil side Ancelotti manages, so he wanted to check on their fitness in person a few weeks out from the next international break.

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Brazil went out of the last World Cup in the round of 16 against Norway, and the Italian had no choice but to lean on Endrick. Rodrygo and Militao were both nursing long-term injuries whose effects still lingered.

Mourinho made a point of welcoming Ancelotti and walked out onto the training pitch alongside him to greet the players.

Their bond runs deeper than the merely institutional. Two weeks ago, the Portuguese coach pointed to his Italian counterpart when asked about Endrick in a press conference, hinting at the strong relationship the pair share.

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That friendship, Mourinho stressed, now smooths communication between the club and the Brazil national team.







