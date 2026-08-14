Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Dani Ceballos all left Real Madrid this summer. All three remain without a club.

Carvajal and Alaba walked away from the Santiago Bernabeu when their contracts expired. Ceballos, whose deal ran until 2027, agreed a termination to end his relationship with the Madrid club.

Mundo Deportivo confirmed that the trio are hunting for new clubs to play for in the 2026-2027 season.

Carvajal, 34, has been training alongside Joselu at the football city in Las Rozas, the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation. Both players are waiting there for offers to land from interested clubs.

Alaba, 34, took a holiday after the World Cup and is now in Germany, waiting to learn his next destination. A move to the Saudi league has been widely discussed, yet the Austrian defender still has no club.

Ceballos, 30, has also been training at the football city in Las Rozas.

Several clubs have shown an interest in the midfielder, but he appears to be holding out for Real Betis to find the right financial formula to complete the deal.

AS explained that Ceballos's agents are working on two other offers beyond Real Betis.

Betis still lack the room in their salary cap to sign him. So Ceballos is exploring his options in the transfer market, determined not to be left without a club when the window closes.