Mohamed Ouahbi's Morocco got a boost just days before the September and October international break.

beIN Sports confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has returned to individual training for the first time since picking up his injury.

Paris lost Hakimi during the win over Brest, where the defender appeared to be struggling with a hamstring problem.

The capital club confirmed as much in a statement on its official website last Monday: "After sustaining a minor injury to his right thigh during last night's match against Brest, Achraf Hakimi will undergo medical treatment for two days, and an additional medical examination will be carried out at the end of this period."



Ouahbi has already named his squad for the two matches against Gabon and Lesotho, the opening rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, plus a friendly against Ghana.

Several players earned a first senior call-up. Chief among them is Yasser Zabiri, the Racing Santander man lighting up Spain with 6 goals in 6 games, along with Abdellah Ouazane, goalkeeper Alaa Belaaroach, Soufiane El Fouzi and Taoufik Bentayeb.

Familiar faces feature too, the mainstays of recent years. Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui and Achraf Hakimi all make the cut, as do Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli, the latter included despite the recent row over the shirt supporting Ceuta and the criticism that followed.



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