Amusement park at the Camp Nou: Barcelona prepares to launch a new project

Barcelona are set to add a fresh feature to their sports and entertainment complex, drawing up plans to build a small amusement park inside the "Spotify Camp Nou" stadium grounds. The move aims to widen the entertainment on offer to fans, especially on match days.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona will present the plan at their ordinary general assembly on 19 September. The club have struck a deal with a company to set aside spaces for games, aimed at children in particular, for a period of more than five years.

Read also:

Fearing a repeat of the slap: Barcelona move quickly to renew Hamza Abdelkarim's contract

Delegate members must approve the project at the general assembly before work can begin. The Catalan club intend to reveal more details during the media meetings that precede the assembly.

The new venture should boost the recreational activities around the redeveloped Camp Nou. It forms part of Barcelona's vision to enrich the fan experience inside and outside the complex, rather than limit it to matches alone.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums