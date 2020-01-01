Amuneke: Napoli-linked Osimhen could get better than Drogba

Thanks to his goals in Ligue 1 this season, the Super Eagles striker has been compared to the ex-Chelsea star who enjoyed success in Europe

Former U17 coach Emmanuel Amuneke believes star Victor Osimhen can be better than former and star Didier Drogba one day.

A few months ago, Osimhen was compared to the two-time African Footballer of the Year by his former teammate at Sporting Charleroi Nicolas Penneteau.

The Nigeria international was in fine goalscoring form in his debut campaign, returning 13 goals in 27 matches and he was crowned the best African player in the French top-flight this year.

When quizzed about the comparison with Drogba, Amuneke - who led the 21-year-old and the Golden Eaglets to U17 World Cup success in five years ago - thinks Osimhen can take his game beyond the Ivorian legend's level.

“Victor is still young, he has still a long road to reach Didier's level. But, in my opinion, one day he could become even better than him. Maybe, by playing in the .,” Amuneke told Tuttomercato Web.

“To change championship and country again, after , and , will let him experience a new reality and to improve as a man and player.

“It's clear are one of the most important clubs in , with a great history and passionate fans like few others. In my opinion, Osimhen has everything to become an idol to Napoli fans in the next years, he will only need some time to settle down."

Amuneke who is currently acting as sporting director for Egyptian Premier League side El-Makkasa, played for between 1996 and 2000, and helped the Spanish giants lift the in 1997.

Ahead of the return fixture between Barcelona and Napoli on August 8, the 1994 African Footballer of the Year has predicted an ‘open’ encounter at Camp Nou.

Both teams settled for a 1-1 draw back in February after Antoine Griezmann cancelled out Dries Mertens' opener at Stadio San Paolo.

"After the long stop due to the coronavirus a lot has changed, Barcelona remain Barcelona but Napoli can play their cards and progress. Everything is open from my point of view,” he said.