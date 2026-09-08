Amrabat leaves the Morocco national team: “With this manager I do not feel able to continue”

Sofyan Amrabat has left the Morocco national team. But this is not a retirement from international football. The midfielder, who joined Ajax as a free agent in the final days of the transfer window, posted a long message on social media explaining why he has stepped away: "I am not able to continue representing the national team with this coach."





THE DECISION - An irreparable breakdown with head coach Mohamed Ouabhi is said to be behind his farewell to the Atlas Lions. The former Fiorentina player has not, however, closed the door on a future call-up.









THE CAREER - After playing for the Netherlands Under-15s in 2013, he chose to represent Morocco Under-17s. In November 2022, head coach Walid Regragui included him in Morocco's squad for the World Cup in Qata. By the end of the competition, he had been recognised as one of the best players of the tournament. After that historic result, in the following December Amrabat and the rest of Morocco's squad were awarded the Order of the Throne during a reception at the Royal Palace in Rabat.



