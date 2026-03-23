How to buy Amr Diab tickets in Dubai: Dates, ticket prices & more

The "King of Arabic Pop" is back. Amr Diab, the global icon who has defined the sound of Mediterranean music for over three decades, is set to return to Dubai for a massive headline show at the Coca-Cola Arena on April 4, 2026. Known to fans as "El Hadaba," Diab continues to break records and bridge cultures with his unique blend of Arabic rhythms and Western pop, making this one of the most anticipated live events of the year.

This 2026 showcase follows a string of sold-out world tours and the release of recent chart-toppers like "Khatafouni" and "Shayef Amar." Whether you grew up with the 90s classic "Nour El Ein" or are a fan of his high-energy 2025 releases, this concert promises a journey through a legendary catalog. With Dubai serving as the ultimate backdrop for this musical celebration, fans from across the MENA region and beyond are already scrambling to find the best seats in the house.

At GOAL, we have tracked down all the essential information you need to ensure you don't miss out. From the cheapest entry points to the most luxurious VIP hospitality packages, here is your comprehensive guide to securing Amr Diab tickets right now.

When is Amr Diab's performance in Dubai?

Amr Diab will take the stage on Saturday, April 4, 2026. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM, with doors typically opening two hours before, allowing fans to soak in the atmosphere of Dubai’s premier indoor venue.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets April 4, 2026 | 21:00 Amr Diab Live in Dubai Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Tickets

Where to buy Amr Diab tickets?

Tickets for Amr Diab’s Dubai concert are available through several major online platforms. While primary sellers often see high traffic and quick sell-outs, secondary marketplaces like StubHub provide a reliable alternative for fans looking to secure specific seating or last-minute entries. You can find the direct link to the official Goal-recommended ticket page below to ensure a safe and verified purchase.

How much are Amr Diab tickets?

The pricing for this event has been designed to accommodate everyone from casual listeners to die-hard "Diabians." The cheapest tickets for Amr Diab start at AED 295 for the Regular Standing and Silver categories. For those looking for a more premium experience, prices increase based on proximity to the stage and additional perks.

Regular Standing: From AED 295

From AED 295 Silver/Gold Seating: AED 449 - AED 549

AED 449 - AED 549 Diamond/VIP: AED 595 - AED 995

AED 595 - AED 995 Elevate Hospitality: AED 2,500+

When are Amr Diab tickets released?

Tickets for the highly anticipated April 4th spectacle at the Coca-Cola Arena have officially moved past the pre-sale phase and are now available for General Sale. While a limited allocation was initially reserved for registered fan club members and banking partners, the remaining inventory is now open to the global public.

Due to the massive popularity of "El Hadaba," the ticket release has seen unprecedented demand. Historically, Amr Diab’s Dubai shows sell out weeks in advance, and 2026 is no different. The budget-friendly AED 295 options (Bronze and Regular Standing) are the fastest-moving tiers. If you see availability for these sections, we recommend completing your purchase immediately, as secondary inventory fluctuates by the hour. All remaining tiers, including Silver, Gold, and VIP, are currently live and accessible for immediate booking.

How can I get Amr Diab tickets?

The most efficient and secure way to secure your entry is to book online through verified platforms. GOAL recommends using StubHub as your primary source for this event. StubHub offers a user-friendly interface where you can view a real-time map of the Coca-Cola Arena, allowing you to choose between the high-energy standing pits or the tiered seating for a better view of the production. To get your tickets, visit the StubHub website, select your desired price point, and proceed to the secure checkout. Using a reputable secondary marketplace like StubHub is particularly advantageous for this concert because it provides a FanProtect Guarantee, ensuring your tickets are valid or you get your money back, a vital safety net as the event approaches and official primary allocations reach capacity. Avoid purchasing from unverified social media sellers to ensure your night with the "King of Arabic Pop" goes off without a hitch.

Everything you need to know about Coca-Cola Arena

The Coca-Cola Arena is a state-of-the-art multi-purpose venue located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai. With a capacity of up to 17,000, it is the largest fully air-conditioned indoor arena in the Middle East. It features a stunning LED façade that lights up the Dubai skyline and offers world-class acoustics perfect for an artist of Amr Diab's caliber.

The arena is easily accessible via the Dubai Metro (Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station) and offers 42 corporate suites for those seeking the "Elevate" experience, which includes fast-track entry and private hospitality. Please note that for standing areas, a minimum age of 14 is required, while those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult in all sections.