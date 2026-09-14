Moroccan coach Hossam Amouta, head coach of Al Ahly's first football team, has announced his squad in preparation for the clash against Abu Qir Fertilisers, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, as part of the Egyptian Premier League competitions.

The Al Ahly squad threw up a surprise. Moroccan defender Achraf Dari features for the first time this season, with Amouta calling him up for the match and opening the door to his involvement with the Red Castle over the coming period.

Left-back Tawfik Mohamed, a recent addition to Al Ahly's ranks, also made the cut, while Taher Mohamed Taher and Omar El-Saai returned to the technical staff's plans once again.

Amouta, meanwhile, left Aktay Abdullah and Ali Mahmoud out of the squad for technical reasons.

The following is Al Ahly's squad against Abu Qir Fertilisers:

Goalkeeping: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, Hamza Alaa.

Defence: Achraf Dari, Hadi Riad, Karim Fouad, Tawfik Mohamed, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany.

Midfield: Marwan Attia, Akram Tawfik, Emam Ashour, Afsha, Omar El-Saai, Ahmed Reda.

Attack: Monsef Bakrar, Sofiane Bendebka, Hussein El Shahat, Zizo, Achraf Bencharki, Taher Mohamed Taher.

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Al Ahly go into the clash against Abu Qir Fertilisers chasing a return to winning ways. They began the league campaign strongly, edging El Sharkia Enppi 3-2, then beating Zed with two unanswered goals, before seeing off Smouha by a single goal.

Their last league outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Arab Contractors. Now the team wants to get back on track against Abu Qir Fertilisers, and Dari's appearance hands Amouta a fresh defensive option for the phase ahead.