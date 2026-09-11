Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Milan forward Christian Pulisic is upset at his lack of minutes, but the United States international will feature against Lazio in Serie A tomorrow.

The Milan coach previewed his side's clash with Lazio during a press conference on Friday.

Amorim said: "Lazio are a team with a lot of pace. They are very aggressive, and they have a clear identity."

He went on: "They build up with four players and three midfielders. Signing Frattesi was a very excellent deal, as it gave them a lot of progression in the final third. They also have two very superb wingers when it comes to handling the ball, and they have a new striker. They feel comfortable having achieved three wins. They lost in the cup, then started the season very strongly. Football is funny that way."

Lazio have won all three of their opening Serie A matches.

On another figure, Amorim continued: "Gattuso is one of Milan's legends, and I believe his image is very important for our team at the current moment."

The Portuguese coach then turned to what Milan can draw from him. "Talent isn't everything. The passion he had while playing football, and the ferocity, are what we need to replicate in the way we play. Sometimes, more than talent, what we have lacked in recent years is that passion. He is a very excellent example for our team and for our current moment."

Pulisic has yet to play a single minute in official matches this season. Amorim confirmed the American would return tomorrow, though he stopped short of committing to a start.

"I think you will see Pulisic," he said. "I don't know whether he will start or come on from the bench. I think he will play at least a few minutes now, and I love Pulisic."

The frustration doesn't bother him one bit. "Pulisic is angry at the moment because he has zero minutes, and I love that. I love this in my team's players. But he is ready to play. Don't forget that he suffered an injury, then a knock in the first training session, so he stopped and then came back."

His selection principle is simple. "It doesn't matter if you are a big player. I don't leave out players who are performing well to bring in any other player in the world. This is my way of life, and this is the way I will end my career."

Amorim added: "Pulisic is very important to us. After the break, we will have eight weeks playing three matches a week. I think they will get tired of playing, so there will be time for everyone. Pulisic is very important to us and he will play many matches, but you must understand the context and the history and why I do things the way I do them. You will see him this week, and you won't miss him much."

His options elsewhere are growing too. "I won't say who will play. Pulisic is training well; Sissie is performing excellently. And Hutchinson is regaining his fitness. In the last three matches, the substitutes who came on changed the course of the play. We will be a strong team."

Amorim will stick with the 3-4-2-1, though he has yet to settle on his starters in the attacking midfield role.

"Rabiot is a player who plays more box to box, and he is not used to playing between the lines, but rather prefers to face the play directly, though he is very excellent near the penalty area," he said.

He continued: "He can score, and in some matches you want to have that in the team. Loftus-Cheek plays with his right foot, but he can play there. He can be more ferocious, and be present in the match for 90 minutes and not just for five minutes, then disappear, then return. Sissie also has excellent characteristics to play there, as does Pulisic, who plays with his right foot and can perform very well between the lines."

One journalist put it to Amorim that Luka Modric prevents Milan from pressing their opponents continuously. The coach appeared to agree.

"Sometimes he doesn't have the ability to press in every play," he said. "But there is the other side, which is that he controls the rhythm of the match very well."

He concluded: "If there is one thing this team needs, it is understanding how to play with the ball. At the moment, Modric understands that better than the others. As a coach, I have to choose what I want more from the team. Sometimes we lack a little under pressure, but with the ball we have greater control. My message to the team is: if we have to lack something, it should be without the ball. But with the ball, we must be good or very excellent."



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