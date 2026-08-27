Amorim silences the controversy over Maignan: “He is very involved in the project”

On the eve of AC Milan v Venezia, AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim spoke at a press conference ahead of the clash with Venezia on matchday two of the 2026/27 Serie A Enilive season. Below are some extracts from his comments.





How have you found Maignan after an intense summer for him?

"One thing I have learned is that I have to see things with my own eyes in order to assess them properly. I have spoken to him, he is a player involved in this project, he is a leader. He is very strong on the details, he demands respect and we want him to stay here. I see him happy with the new goalkeeping coach. I know there has been a lot of talk about him on social media. In training, he behaves like a leader and that makes me think he is very happy here."