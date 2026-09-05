Amorim: “If we need Chivu’s words to motivate us, we have a problem”

Speaking from the press room at Milanello, Ruben Amorim addressed the media on the eve of Juventus v AC Milan, scheduled for tomorrow evening at 20:45 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Below is an extract from his comments.

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Do you think you can use Chivu's words to spur the team on? Do you see Moreira more as a wing-back or in the hole?

"I see Moreira as a wing-back, but there will be matches where he can play further forward or alongside Chukwueze. We have a lot of players to rotate. On Chivu's words: for me, if we need these words to motivate ourselves at AC Milan, there is something wrong with us. In recent years we have ended up in league positions that tell us we need to work hard. We have a lot of work to do, to honour our fans and bring the club back to the level it deserves. We do not need Chivu's words to motivate us"