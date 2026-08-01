RB Leipzig have left young Ivorian winger Yan Diomande out of the squad heading to their training camp in the Austrian city of Saalfelden. An infection has kept him behind, and the German club confirmed he will join up with the team as soon as he recovers.

The statement also revealed that Norway's Antonio Nusa will arrive in the middle of next week once his holiday ends. Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is missing too, having entered negotiations with another club, while Diomande stays home through illness.

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All of this unfolds with Leipzig and Real Madrid still locked in talks over a move for Diomande in the current summer window.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg had already reported that Real Madrid are pushing to wrap the deal up over the weekend. The player, for his part, has made no secret of his desire to join the Bernabeu, and the two clubs continue to negotiate.

Sky Sport Germany put the question to Leipzig coach Martin Demichelis directly: "Yan Diomande is ill. You fly to the training camp at 5:00 pm. Will Diomande travel with the team? Is that the plan?".

Demichelis replied, saying: "I know it's a big topic. Yan is really ill. We'll see. I haven't spoken to the doctor yet. If he's in good health, he should come with us. If he's ill, he's ill".



